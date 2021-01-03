MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan cancels 200,000 fake citizen ID cards held by Afghan refugees

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said corruption in the issuance of visas was being tackled and the government was providing online visa facility to citizens of 192 countries.

PTI
January 03, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
Representational Image

Representational Image

Pakistan has cancelled about 200,000 computerised national identity cards (CNICs) fraudulently held by Afghanistan refugees.

Speaking to reporters in his home town Rawalpindi on Saturday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said: "We have data of 1.5 million Afghan refugees having legal status and about 800,000 Afghans living in the country illegally."

He said corruption in the issuance of visas was being tackled and the government was providing online visa facility to citizens of 192 countries.

"To eliminate the chances of corruption, we have launched online visa service as there are chances of corruption in manual processing of visas," he said, adding that over 200,000 visa applications were received for online visas in a single day.

Meanwhile, Rashid said persons targeting the armed forces were doing so at the behest of foreign countries and action would be taken "within 72 hours" against those making "anti-army" remarks.

Close

Related stories

"We would defeat such disinformation against our country and state institutions," he said.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - an alliance of 11 Opposition parties - has been formed against the Pakistan Army''s interference in politics and installing "puppet" Prime Minister Imran Khan through a manipulated election.

Already, a case was being registered against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl leader Mufti Kifayatullah over his remarks on the army, he said.

Rashid, who took charge as interior minister last month, said unnecessary checkposts were being abolished in the capital and a new police force, Eagle Squad, equipped with latest technology would be raised soon to provide security in Islamabad.

He also said five police officials involved in the killing of a 22-year-old student this week in Islamabad were arrested.

The killing shocked the people as the youth was targeted when he failed to stop the car when signaled by the police.
PTI
TAGS: #Afghanistan #Pakistan #World News
first published: Jan 3, 2021 02:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.