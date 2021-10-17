MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan blacklists Chinese company for submitting fake documents in tendering process: Report

The Chinese firm, which has not been named in the report, was blacklisted by the Pakistan's National Transm­ission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for submitting forged documents to the department concerned during the bidding of a project, Dawn newspaper reported.

PTI
October 17, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST
Representational Image

Representational Image

Pakistan has blacklisted a Chinese firm and barred it from participating in any government tender for a month over the allegations of submitting forged documents during the bidding of a government project, a media report said on Sunday.

The Chinese firm, which has not been named in the report, was blacklisted by the Pakistan's National Transm­ission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for submitting forged documents to the department concerned during the bidding of a project, Dawn newspaper reported.

''[The Chinese firm] is hereby blacklisted and barred from participating in all NTDC bidding/tender process with immediate effect for a period of one month on account of submitting forged and fake documents," reads a letter issued a couple of days ago from the office of the NTDC general manager.

However, NTDC said the order will have a prospective effect and shall not be applicable on the existing contracts under execution (if any).

There are a lot of Chinese companies working in Pakistan building up infrastructure and power projects.
PTI
Tags: #Chinese company #fake documents #Pakistan #World News
first published: Oct 17, 2021 01:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.