Pakistan Army slams Imran Khan for 'defamatory' remarks about military leadership

In a rare public rebuke, Pakistan's powerful army on Monday slammed former prime minister Imran Khan for his "defamatory and uncalled for statement" about the appointment of the new army chief, saying the institution was "aghast" at his remarks about the top military leadership.

Addressing a public rally in Faisalabad on Sunday, Khan alleged that the government was afraid of fair elections and delaying the polls until the appointment of the new army chief by the end of November when the incumbent Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa would retire. "(Asif Ali) Zardari and Nawaz (Sharif) want to bring their favourite as the next army chief because they have stolen public money," Khan alleged. "They are afraid that when the patriotic army chief comes, he will ask them about their loot." "(Asif Ali) Zardari and Nawaz (Sharif) want to bring their favourite as the next army chief because they have stolen public money," Khan alleged.

Strongly objecting his remarks, the army issued a statement in which it accused him of making an attempt to discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people.