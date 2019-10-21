App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 12:04 PM IST

Pakistan Army rejects India's claim of destroying terror camps in PoK

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on October 20 that six to ten Pakistan Army personnel were killed and three terror camps destroyed in a retaliatory action by the Indian Army opposite the Tangdhar and Keran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.


Representative Image


the Pakistan military has rejected as "false" the Indian Army's assertion that it targeted at least three terror camps in the PoK and said India is welcome to take any foreign diplomat or media to the site to "prove" its claim on ground.



Responding to Rawat's claim, Pakistan's military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in a midnight tweet expressed disappointment at the assertions by the Indian Army chief.

"There are no camps let alone targeting those. Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat/media to ‘prove' it on ground," Ghafoor said.

He said that the "propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership especially since Pulwama incident is detrimental to peace in the region."

“Such false claims by the Indian Army are being made to suit vested domestic interests. This is against professional military ethos,” Ghafoor said.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 11:50 am

tags #India #world

