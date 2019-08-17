App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan Army 'fully prepared' to face any challenge: Pakistan army spokesman

The foreign minister also said that the Kashmir issue was raised at the highest level which was a big success, referring to the UN Security Council.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Upping the ante, Pakistan said on August 17 that its army was "fully prepared" to face any challenge posed by India in the wake of current tensions between the two countries over Kashmir.

Addressing a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi following a meeting of the country's top brass on the situation in Kashmir, Army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said it was possible India could launch an attack to divert the world's attention from Kashmir.

"We have apprehension that India can launch attack to divert attention but we are fully prepared to deal with any misadventure," he said.

Close

He said enough reinforcement has been provided at the Line of Control to deal with any situation.

related news

Warning of the possibility of an unintended war, the army spokesman said that "Kashmir issue is nuclear flashpoint."

Addressing the press conference, Qureshi said the meeting of the country's top brass decided to set up special Kashmir Cell in the ministry of foreign affairs.

"The focal persons on Kashmir would be appointed at all embassies to highlight the issue at the global level," he said.

The foreign minister also said that the Kashmir issue was raised at the highest level which was a big success, referring to the UN Security Council.

"The issue was raised in the UNSC after five decades and a discussion took place on the matter - that is a major development, especially since India tried its utmost to keep it from happening," Qureshi said.

He said the meeting also took note of the UN Security Council consultations on Kashmir and discussed how to take the momentum forward.

The closed-door meeting on Kashmir by the UN Security Council on Friday ended without any outcome or statement from the powerful 15-nation UN organ, dealing a huge snub to Pakistan and its all-weather ally China to internationalise the issue, which an overwhelming majority stressed is a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Qureshi said the meeting also discussed if the Kashmir issue should be taken to the International Court of Justice.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 17, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #India #Pakistan #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.