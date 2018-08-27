App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran Khan for 1st meeting, discusses security situation

Bajwa congratulated Prime Minister Khan on assuming the top ministerial job during their meeting here at the PM Office, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa today had the first formal meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the security situation in the country as well as the efforts to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

Bajwa congratulated Prime Minister Khan on assuming the top ministerial job during their meeting here at the PM Office, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

Prime Minister Khan and the army chief discussed the country's security situation in what was their first meeting since Khan was sworn-in as the 22nd premier of Pakistan on August 18.

The two leaders vowed to maintain their efforts to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region, the statement said.

Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the July 25 general election amidst the perception that the Pakistan Army, a major player in Pakistan's politics, has thrown its weight behind his party.

The powerful military has ruled coup-prone Pakistan for nearly half of the country's history since independence in 1947.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 06:12 pm

tags #Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa #Imran Khan #Pakistan #World News

