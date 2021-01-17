MARKET NEWS

Pakistan approves Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

The head of Pakistan's national agency for COVID-19, told a local news channel that the vaccine in the first phase will be administered to health workers and those aged 65 and above.

Associated Press
January 17, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
File image: Workers spray disinfectant while sanitizing a mosque amid the coronavirus pandemic in Peshawar, Pakistan on May 21, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Fayaz Aziz)

Pakistan’s planning minister says the country’s drug regulatory authority has approved the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and the government is trying to make it available by the first quarter of the year.

Asad Umar, who is also the head of the national agency for COVID-19, told Geo TV that the vaccine in the first phase will be administered to health workers and those aged 65 and above.

Umar said the Chinese company CanSino is also holding clinical trials in Pakistan and hoped its vaccine would also be registered next month.

He said Pakistan will get the vaccines through the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, or GAVI, and other alternative international sources. The AstraZeneca vaccine is being prepared in India, which has strained relations with rival Pakistan and says it will prioritize its own population.

Pakistan reported 2,521 new cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Pakistan #vaccine #World News
first published: Jan 17, 2021 12:41 pm

