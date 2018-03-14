Pakistan apprehended 1,373 fishermen during 2015-18: Government

Pakistan apprehended 1,373 fishermen during 2015-18, the government on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, VK Singh, Minister of State in the external affairs ministry, said Iran held 252 Indian fishermen during 2015-18, mostly from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kerala.

Sri Lanka apprehended 744 Indian fishermen and and released 708 fishermen during 2015-16. Bangladesh too apprehended 350 Indian fishermen in 2015 and 2016.

The Indian fishermen were apprehended, primarily, for allegedly fishing in the waters of these countries.

Qatar apprehended 108 Indian fishermen during 2015-18, but all were released.

In 2015 and 2016, the United Kingdom apprehended 42 Indian fishermen, but they were later released.

In response to another question on re-starting the dialogue process between India and Pakistan, Singh said the onus to restart the talks with Pakistan lies on it.

"Any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. Onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere," he said.