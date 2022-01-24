MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan appoints first female Supreme Court judge

Justice Ayesha Malik, 55, had been selected by a commission that decides on the promotion of judges. As is typical for Supreme Court judges, she was sworn in on live TV, with her oath administered by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad.

Reuters
January 24, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
Representational Image

Representational Image

Pakistan appointed its first female Supreme Court judge on Monday, after a nomination process that proved unusually contentious.

Justice Ayesha Malik, 55, had been selected by a commission that decides on the promotion of judges. As is typical for Supreme Court judges, she was sworn in on live TV, with her oath administered by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad.

"I congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik for becoming the first female judge of the Supreme Court," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet. "She has my prayers and good wishes."

The nine-member body that confirmed her appointment had initially turned down her elevation last year, before voting 5-4 to approve her this year.

Some lawyers' groups criticised the choice, arguing that she was picked despite not being among the top three most senior judges of the lower court from which she was elevated. They have called for objective criteria for the promotion of judges.
Reuters
Tags: #Pakistan #Supreme Court #World News
first published: Jan 24, 2022 06:33 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.