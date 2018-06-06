Pakistan anti-graft agency orders inquiry into ex-PMs over LNG terminal

Pakistan's anti-corruption agency has approved an inquiry into former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his predecessor Nawaz Sharif over a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project, the agency said on Wednesday.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordered the inquiry against Abbasi, Sharif and "others for granting a 15-year contract of LNG terminal to a company of their liking in violation of rules and by misuse of their powers, which caused national exchequer a loss of billions of rupees".
NAB did not identify which one of the two terminal projects in Pakistan it was referring to.