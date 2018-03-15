App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 15, 2018 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan and Russia discusses defence and security relations

Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday discussed defence and security relations and held talks on various global and regional issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday discussed defence and security relations and held talks on various global and regional issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua elaborated on Pakistan's improved security situation and ongoing counter terrorism efforts, the Foreign Office said.

She also expressed satisfaction at increasing military and technical cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

Russia's deputy secretary National Security Council Mikhail Popov expressed deep appreciation and acknowledged Pakistan's contribution and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and also recognised the need for joint efforts for peace, security and stability in the region, the Foreign Office said.

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC