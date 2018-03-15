Pakistan and Russia discusses defence and security relations

Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday discussed defence and security relations and held talks on various global and regional issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said.
Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua elaborated on Pakistan's improved security situation and ongoing counter terrorism efforts, the Foreign Office said.
She also expressed satisfaction at increasing military and technical cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.