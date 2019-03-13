App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: AP

Pakistan air force says fighter jet test-fired smart missile

The announcement follows recent skirmishes with rival India over disputed Kashmir during which Pakistan said it shot down two Indian planes and captured a pilot, who was later returned to India.

Associated Press
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Pakistan's air force says one of its fighter jets successfully test-fired a locally developed missile, described as a "smart weapon."

The announcement follows recent skirmishes with rival India over disputed Kashmir during which Pakistan said it shot down two Indian planes and captured a pilot, who was later returned to India.

An air force statement says a JF-17 multi-role fighter aircraft on March 12 fired the new missile, which has "day-and-night capability to engage a variety of targets with pinpoint accuracy."

A "smart" weapon is typically military language for a guided missile.

Air Force chief Mujahid Anwar was quoted as saying that "Pakistan is a peace-loving nation but if subjected to aggression by adversary, we will respond with full force."

There was no further information on the type of missile fired.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 11:45 am

tags #PAF #Pakistan #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Wikcets tumb ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singh parivaar: Ranveer Singh, Deepik ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.