MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan: 8 people killed, 5 injured in blast in Karachi's Shershah area

In the blast, which took place in a nullah (drain) located beneath a private bank, the bank's building, as well as a nearby petrol pump, was damaged in the explosion.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Atleast 8 people were killed and five others were injured near Paracha Chowk in Karachi's Shershah area on December 18 when a blast took place, reported Dawn.

All the eight dead bodies were brought to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), the daily quoted Additional Police Surgeon Dr Qarar Abbasi as saying.

ALSO READ: Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia

In the blast, which took place in a nullah (drain) located beneath a private bank, the bank's building, as well as a nearby petrol pump, was damaged in the explosion.

Though the official suspect the cause of blast to be the accumulation of gases in the nullah underneath the building. The people in the vicinity were served a notice earlier so that the nullah could be cleaned up, said SHO Zafar Ali Shah.

Close
Until the filing of the report, police have cordoned off the area and are trying to rescue the people reportedly trapped under the debris.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Karachi #Karachi blast #Pakistan
first published: Dec 18, 2021 04:31 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.