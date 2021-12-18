Pakistan: 8 people killed, 5 injured in blast in Karachi's Shershah area

Representative image

Atleast 8 people were killed and five others were injured near Paracha Chowk in Karachi's Shershah area on December 18 when a blast took place, reported Dawn.

All the eight dead bodies were brought to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), the daily quoted Additional Police Surgeon Dr Qarar Abbasi as saying.

In the blast, which took place in a nullah (drain) located beneath a private bank, the bank's building, as well as a nearby petrol pump, was damaged in the explosion.

Though the official suspect the cause of blast to be the accumulation of gases in the nullah underneath the building. The people in the vicinity were served a notice earlier so that the nullah could be cleaned up, said SHO Zafar Ali Shah.

Until the filing of the report, police have cordoned off the area and are trying to rescue the people reportedly trapped under the debris.