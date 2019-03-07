App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pak SC expresses displeasure over delay in Pervez Musharraf's treason case

General Musharraf, 75, who lives in Dubai, is facing several cases including a treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence.

The Pakistan's Supreme Court on March 7 expressed its displeasure over the delay in trial of former military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf in the treason case and sought an explanation from the government, according to a media report.

The treason case was started by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in 2013 and he was indicted in 2014.

The former military ruler left for the UAE in 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa summoned the attorney general of Pakistan to appear before it in person and appraise the apex court as to what steps have been taken by the government to bring Musharraf back, the Express Tribune reported.

He was hearing a plea filed by the ex-president of Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench's bar association, which said that the proceedings of the treason case - being heard by a special court - had come to a halt since Musharraf had not returned to the country since 2016.

"The former president was not sent abroad by the court but by the government. Court decisions did not say that Musharraf should be sent abroad. If he is not coming back, his testimony should be recorded via Skype," he said.

"It was the government's job to put Musharraf's name on the Exit Control List (ECL), and bringing him back was also their job," the CJP said, adding that should the court be held hostage by the accused.

Chief Justice Khosa also sought a report within 15 days from the court's registrar over the reasons of delay and issued notices to the federal government and other respondents, before adjourning the case till March 25, the report said.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 02:09 pm

