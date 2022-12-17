 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan rejects India's criticism of FM Bilawal's 'uncivilised' comment

PTI
Dec 17, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Pakistan on Saturday rejected India's criticism of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's "uncivilised" outburst against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that it showed New Delhi's "growing frustration".

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood - RC1DC17CDB00)

The Pakistani minister resorted to a personal attack against Prime Minister Modi and slammed the RSS after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the neighbouring country as the "epicentre of terrorism" during his visit to New York to attend UN events.

On Friday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in New Delhi said that Bilawal's "uncivilised outburst" seemed to be a result of Pakistan's increasing inability to use terrorists and their "proxies".

In a strong condemnation, Bagchi said Bilawal's "frustration" would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country that has made terrorism a part of its "state policy".

"Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like (Zakiur Rehman) Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim," he said. "No other country can boast of having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities." Bagchi also said that the minister's remarks "are a new low, even for Pakistan". On Saturday, the Foreign Office (FO) here issued a statement in response to the media queries regarding the External Affairs Ministry's comments on Bilawal.

The MEA statement is "a reflection of India's growing frustration over its failure in maligning and isolating Pakistan," FO alleged.