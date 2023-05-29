Pak president approves SC review of judgments bill, clears way for former PM Nawaz Sharif's return

Pakistan President Arif Alvi

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on May 29 signed the Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Act 2023, clearing the first step for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to exercise the right of appeal against lifetime disqualification within 60 days, news agency ANI reported, quoting Samaa English, a Pakistani news portal.

Under this new law, now an appeal can be filed against the court decisions in cases under Article 184(3). The law now applies to past verdicts as well, the report said.

Legal experts said that now PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen will also be able to exercise the right of appeal against their lifetime disqualifications within 60 days.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan has submitted a copy and notification of the law to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will now hear appeals in the cases under Article 184(3), it said.

In 2017, the Supreme Court disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding public office in a landmark decision in the Panama Papers case, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan told Umar Ata Bandial, the chief justice of Pakistan, that the president had assented to the review of judgments bill, and now it had turned into a law, the report further read.

As per the law, he added, a review petition could only be heard by a larger bench and raised objections to the three-judge panel hearing the case, according to the report by Samaa English.