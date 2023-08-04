Pak PM to dissolve National Assembly on Aug 9, caretaker government likely today

The Pakistan prime also said that he will commence the final round of discussions with allies for setting up a caretaker government on August 4.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to dissolve the Pakistan National Assembly on August 9, three days prior to its scheduled closure date, necessitating general elections within the next 90 days.

According to a report in the Pakistani daily Dawn, Sharif made the announcement at a dinner reception at the Prime Minister's House on August 3. The dinner was hosted in honour of the Members of Parliament. The country's political environment was reviewed and discussed at the event.

The prime minister said that the ruling PML-N party had zeroed in on consultations within the party and also mentioned that he will commence the final round of discussions with allies for setting up a caretaker government on August 4.

Sharif reportedly updated his allies about the performance of the coalition government. He also highlighted that revenue collection in Pakistan had increased 13 percent in 15 months after the inclusion of over 1.3 million taxpayers.

He claimed that recoveries in the power sector remained over 90 percent and said that the country has seen a substantial progress in the IT sector over the last four months, with the total volume of IT expo­rts reaching $2.6 billion in the last one year.

Pakistan's circular debt, however, witnessed an 18 percent rise to Rs 393 billion in the past 11 months.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PPP leaders Yousuf Raza Gilani, MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, JUI-F leader Asad Mehmood, Balochistan Awami Party leaders Khalid Magsi and Senator Ahmed Khan, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) Chairman Shahzain Bugti, Aslam Bhootani, Mohsin Dawar were among the dignitaries who attended the dinner reception on August 3.