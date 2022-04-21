English
    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif orders foolproof security' for Imran Khan over threats

    A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Twitter said that premier Sharif has directed the Interior Ministry to take measures.

    PTI
    April 21, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
    Shehbaz Sharif, PML(N) leader and Pakistan PM

    Shehbaz Sharif, PML(N) leader and Pakistan PM

    Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the Interior Ministry to take effective and immediate steps to provide foolproof security to ousted premier Imran Khan in the wake of threats.

    The threat was issued by the security agencies ahead of his planned participation in a rally in Lahore on Thursday. Khan, who was asked to address his supporters virtually, has declined to do so. A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Twitter said that premier Sharif has directed the Interior Ministry to take measures.

    "Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Interior Division to take effective and immediate steps for provision of foolproof security to ex-premier Imran Khan. He further said that peaceful public meetings are part of democracy and instructed that no hurdle should be created," it said.

    Earlier, the Lahore administration asked the organisers of the rally to install a bulletproof shield for him and also advised the former prime minister to use a bulletproof vehicle with a sunroof and windows shut to move to and from the venue of the rally.

    Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf has been asked to install a backup electricity generator to avoid any untoward incident in case of power failure. Khan is set to address a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, which will be his first power show in Lahore since April 10 when he was ousted from the office.



    PTI
    Tags: #Imran Khan #Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif #Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif #Shehbaz Sharif
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 04:20 pm
