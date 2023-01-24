English
    Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif apologises to nation for power outage

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST
    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (File photo)

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday apologised to the nation for the inconvenience caused by the countrywide power outage that plunged millions of people into darkness and vowed to fix responsibility for the second major breakdown in nearly four months.

    Pakistan faced a major power breakdown on Monday due to a voltage fluctuation in the national grid, disrupting normal life and leaving major parts of the country, including capital Islamabad and financial hub Karachi, without electricity.

    Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: "On behalf of my government, I would like to express my sincere regrets for the inconvenience our citizens suffered due to power outage yesterday." "On my orders an inquiry is underway to determine reasons of the power failure. Responsibility will be fixed," he tweeted.

    Power supply was mostly restored in Pakistan, though some parts of the country still experienced blackouts on Tuesday.