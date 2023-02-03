English
    Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif acknowledges failure to avert Peshawar carnage; calls for 'national unity': Reports

    Addressing an apex committee meeting at the Governor House on the mosque attack and the overall emerging terrorism situation in Pakistan, Sharif also expressed frustration at the criticism levelled against the federal government from opposition parties in the wake of a series of terror attacks.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
    Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif, took over as the PM in April 2022 (Image: Reuters)

    Amidst a wave of terror attacks in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday acknowledged the failure to avert the Peshawar carnage that killed over 100 people and called for "national unity" to tackle the menace.

    "There is a need for unity across the political spectrum. This act of terrorism managed to breach the security check post and reach the mosque. We should not feel hesitant in admitting the facts," Sharif was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

    In the Peshawar mosque attack on Monday, a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200 others.