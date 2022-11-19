 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pak no longer faces default risk: Minister

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha assured the nation on Friday in the National Assembly when Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) put a direct question to her, "If Pakistan is going to default?'' Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday.

IMF

Pakistan is not facing default risk, the country's junior finance minister has said, amid claims by former prime minister Imran Khan that default is staring the cash-strapped nation and there is a delay in formal talks with IMF on the ninth review of USD 7 billion loan programme.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha assured the nation on Friday in the National Assembly when Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) put a direct question to her, "If Pakistan is going to default?'' Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday.

There are also reports about delays in formal talks with the IMF on the ninth review of the USD 7 billion loan programme. "...there is no such possibility. Yes, we were worried when we took over the government [in April] because at that time the IMF programme was suspended and the avenues of getting external finances were closed for us," said the minister.

However, she claimed, the situation had improved a lot after the government took some "very difficult decisions" and revived the IMF programme.

Pasha said it was a fact that the country in the past was unable to borrow money from other multilateral and bilateral agencies and even the commercial market to finance its external needs due to the suspension of the IMF programme.

However, she pointed out that after the successful seventh and eighth reviews of the IMF programme, Pakistan had no immediate threat of default. Instead, she claimed, the country's exports had improved, foreign remittances were coming and foreign direct investment was getting better.