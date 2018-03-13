Pak, Iran to boost links between Gwadar, Chahbahar ports

Pakistan and Iran today said they would boost links between Gawadar and Chahbahar ports that are being developed by China and India.

This was decided in a meeting between Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif who is on an official visit here.

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) spokesman said in a statement that the two foreign ministers held consultations on bilateral relations and regional peace and security.

"The foreign ministers underlined that as two brotherly neighbouring countries Iran and Pakistan would deepen connectivity between the two sister ports of Gawadar and Chahbahar to benefit from their complementarities," the FO said.

The two ministers also exchanged views on important developments on regional and international peace and security.

Zarif also called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and discussed efforts for strengthening of bilateral relations and issues related to peace and security in the region.

Radio Pakistan reported that a 30-member business delegation comprising representatives from economic, trade and business sectors is accompanying the Iranian foreign minister.

His visit comes weeks after Pakistan announced that it would send troops to Saudi Arabia, Iran's arch rival.