App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 12, 2018 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pak, Iran to boost links between Gwadar, Chahbahar ports

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) spokesman said in a statement that the two foreign ministers held consultations on bilateral relations and regional peace and security.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Pakistan and Iran today said they would boost links between Gawadar and Chahbahar ports that are being developed by China and India.

This was decided in a meeting between Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif who is on an official visit here.

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) spokesman said in a statement that the two foreign ministers held consultations on bilateral relations and regional peace and security.

"The foreign ministers underlined that as two brotherly neighbouring countries Iran and Pakistan would deepen connectivity between the two sister ports of Gawadar and Chahbahar to benefit from their complementarities," the FO said.

The two ministers also exchanged views on important developments on regional and international peace and security.

Zarif also called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and discussed efforts for strengthening of bilateral relations and issues related to peace and security in the region.

Radio Pakistan reported that a 30-member business delegation comprising representatives from economic, trade and business sectors is accompanying the Iranian foreign minister.

His visit comes weeks after Pakistan announced that it would send troops to Saudi Arabia, Iran's arch rival.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC