Pak govt to consult legal team for declaring Imran Khan's party proscribed outfit: Interior Minister Sanaullah

Mar 19, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Leaders of the ruling alliance lashed out at Khan who travelled from Lahore to Islamabad on Saturday to mark his presence at a district court here, amidst mayhem and chaos, as his supporters clashed with police.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Source: Reuters/File)

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah has said that the government plans to consult experts on initiating a process to declare Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party a proscribed outfit after police claimed to have seized weapons and petrol bombs from the former premier's residence in Lahore.

While Khan was in Islamabad, over 10,000 armed Punjab police personnel launched a major operation at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and arrested dozens of his supporters and claimed to have seized weapons and petrol bombs.

Interior Minister Sanuallah said at a press conference on Saturday that the government would consult its legal team to assess whether a process could be initiated to declare the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party a proscribed group, Dawn newspaper reported.