Pakistan Election Commission suspends elections for 37 parliament seats

Pakistan Election Commission, elections, suspended / Mar 12, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

The National Assembly seats fell vacant after the resignation of lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party headed by ousted premier Imran Khan.

Pakistan's top electoral body on Sunday suspended the election schedule for 37 parliament seats, which fell vacant after the resignation of PTI lawmakers, following orders from different high courts of the country.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on January 27 that elections on 33 seats would be held on March 16 and followed it with another order on February 3 saying the polls on another 31 seats will be held on March 19.

However, the situation this month after the high courts of Peshawar, Sindh and Balochistan suspended by-elections in their respective provinces while the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the de-notification of three lawmakers.