you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pak can show white flag, collect bodies: Indian Army

The dead, assumed to be BAT members, may either be Pakistani army soldiers or ‘irregulars’ implying militants

Sanjib Kr Baruah @sanjibkrbaruah
Representative image

The Indian Army has said it will allow the Pakistan Army to collect the dead bodies of at least five individuals that are lying within Indian territory in the Keran Sector on the Line of Control in Kashmir.

A top Indian military official said: “Indian Army has offered the Pakistani Army to take over the dead bodies. Pakistani Army has been offered to approach with white flag and take over the dead bodies for last rites. Pakistani Army is yet to respond”.

On Saturday, India produced photographs of dead bodies lying amid foliage apparently in the Keran Sector.

The dead, assumed to be BAT members, may either be Pakistani army soldiers or ‘irregulars’ implying militants. BAT refers to Pakistan Army’s ‘Border Action Team’ (BAT) which, besides including regular soldiers also includes militants backed by the Pak military. The modus operandi is to give covering firing and divert the attention of Indian forces guarding the border so that the militants can make good their infiltration to the Indian side of the LoC.

However, the Pakistan military’s publicity wing ISPR denied that the dead were its men.

The ISPR tweeted: “Indian allegations of cross LOC action by Pakistan and possession of bodies are mere propaganda”. The ISPR also alleged that it was an Indian effort to divert world attention from increased atrocities in Kashmir.

In recent days, the Centre has been pursuing a policy of massive mobilisation of Indian security forces in Kashmir.

First Published on Aug 4, 2019 10:11 am

tags #Army #India #Kashmir #Pakistan

