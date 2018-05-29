Pair of Yubari melons - a status symbol in Japan - auctioned for Rs 20 lakh

In the first auction of the season, a pair of Yubari melons, grown in the city the of same name in Hokkaido, Japan was sold for 3.2 million yen or Rs 20 lakh. The melons were auctioned on Saturday at a wholesale market in Sapporo.

The bid created a new record and outstripped the previous all-time high of 3 million yen set in 2016, Japan Times reported. The auction price was more than twice the price paid last year.

The winner of the bid, Hokuyu Pack, President of Shinya Noda, a fruit and vegetable packing company said that he wanted to make a record-setting bid “by all means” to celebrate 30th anniversary of his company.

The company will put the melons on display until the end of the month and after that pieces of them will be given away at the market for free.

As per city’s agricultural cooperative, a total of 507 melons from eight farmers in Yubari were shipped to the market for auction.

The city of Yubari has been facing a cash crunch. In 2007, it became the first municipality in Japan to declare bankruptcy. Since then it has been trying to rebuild its finances.