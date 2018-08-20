Paid day to day expenses of PM House from my own pocket: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan's incarcerated former premir Nawaz Sharif today said he used to pay the day to day expenses of Prime Minister House from his own pocket, as the newly sworn in Prime Minister Imran Khan pointed to massive government expenditure.

Talking to reporters outside an accountability court where he appeared for hearing two more graft cases against him, Sharif said he has the cheques as proof to show the payments, the Dawn reported.

He said he used to pay the day to day expenses of the Prime Minister House from his own pocket.

Sharif's comments came a day after Prime Minister Khan, in his first address to the nation as the 22nd premier of the country, broke down the expenses of the Prime Minister House.

"The prime minister has 524 servants and 80 cars. The prime minister, which is me, also has 33 bulletproof cars. The prime ministers all have helicopters and aeroplanes to fly them. We have massive governor houses and every conceivable luxury," Khan said.

He said he planned on cutting down his own as well the country's expenditure.

"I will keep only two people with me out of the (prime minister's staff of) 524. I will be staying in a three-bedroom house that served as the military secretary's house," he said.

Outlining his government's approach to resolve the country's economic issues, Khan emphasised on taking austerity measures, working on tax reforms instead of taking loans and rooting out corruption.

He has promised to transform Pakistan into a Medina-like welfare state, which was set up by the Prophet in early years of Islam.

Khan has lashed out at the previous PML-N government for current debt crisis which has risen to Rs 28 trillion, saying the country had not been as indebted in its entire history as it has been in the last ten years.

Sharif appeared before the Islamabad-based court for hearing in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and the Hill Metal Establishment cases.

Sharif along with his daughter Maryam and his son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar are serving jail terms of 10-years, seven years and one year respectively in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, after the accountability court convicted them on July 6 over the family's ownership of four luxury flats in London through illegal means.

A number of PML-N workers gathered outside the accountability court to show their support for the ousted premier. They attempted to shower rose petals on Sharif but were taken into custody by the police.