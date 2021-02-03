Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 'slows transmission of coronavirus', researchers find

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which was first approved by the United Kingdom in December 2020, is substantially slowing the pace of coronavirus transmission, researchers at the University of Oxford said.

Their study revealed that the administration of vaccine "substantially reduced" transmission of the contagious disease.

"Analyses of PCR positive swabs in UK population suggests vaccine may have substantial effect on transmission of the virus with 67 percent reduction in positive swabs among those vaccinated," a release by the University of Oxford stated.

The finding holds key for governments across the globe to push for mass vaccination, as the immunisation programme would not only reduce deaths, but also reduce transmission of the virus, as the research suggests.

The research paper, which was published in PrePrints with The Lancet, also claimed that the a single dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showed 76 percent efficacy for 22 to up to 90 days post vaccination.

After administration of second dose, the efficacy of vaccine increased to 82.4 percent, the research claimed.

"These new data provide an important verification of the interim data that was used by more than 25 regulators including the MHRA and EMA to grant the vaccine emergency use authorisation," Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said while referring to the clearances issued to the vaccine by the UK and European regulators.

The research has reinforced the recommendation for a booster shot within 4-12 weeks, while proving that the first dose provides immunity for at least 22 days.

"It also supports the policy recommendation made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for a 12-week prime-boost interval, as they look for the optimal approach to roll out, and reassures us that people are protected from 22 days after a single dose of the vaccine," Professor Pollard said.

The Indian variant of the vaccine, known as Covishield, was developed by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). The country issued regulatory approval for emergency use in January. The vaccine has, since then, being supplied by India to around a dozen countries including Brazil, Bahrain, Morocco, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, among others.