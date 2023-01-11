 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oxbotica raises $140 million to deploy self-driving commercial vehicles

Reuters
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

Self-driving software startup Oxbotica has raised $140 million from investors to speed deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in areas including heavy industry, ports and airports.

The Series C round includes funding from new investors including Japanese insurer Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, the venture capital arm of software company Trimble and the venture capital arm of Japanese oil refiner Eneos.

It also includes fresh funding from existing investors including Tencent and the venture capital arm of BP, as well as Kiko Ventures, the clean tech investment platform of IP Group and Oxbotica's first institutional investor.

Oxbotica has now raised about $225 million in total and the company said that additional investors are expected to sign up before the funding round closes in a few months.

The startup is working on specific applications for strategic investors. These include AVs for remote BP locations, a people mover for German auto parts supplier ZF Friedrichshafen and for last-mile delivery by British online supermarket and technology group Ocado.

The clamour for robotaxi applications, however, appears to have subsided.