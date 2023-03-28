 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oxbotica, Google Cloud partner to scale up autonomous software

Reuters
Mar 28, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

Oxbotica will use Google Cloud infrastructure to create "scalable, safe, and reliable" autonomous driving solutions for its customers in last-mile logistics, agriculture, light industry, and public transport, the companies said.

Oxbotica and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud said on Tuesday they are partnering up to speed up the deployment of the British self-driving software startup's autonomous software platform to customers around the world.

The companies said Oxbotica will use Google Cloud products to develop and test its self-driving technology, including generating digital twins to validate its platform.

Oxbotica will also use Google Cloud's cyber-security expertise to ensure the secure use of self-driving technology.