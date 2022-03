Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling: Governor

Biden fears 'invasion' | On January 20, Biden says any incursion of Russian troops is "an invasion" after appearing to suggest a "minor" attack on Ukraine might invite a lesser response. (Image: AFP)

More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region on Sunday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.