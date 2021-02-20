MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

COVID-19 Vaccination: Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally

45% of the injections took places in countries belonging to the wealthy G7 club.

AFP
February 20, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST

More than 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in at least 107 countries and territories, according to an AFP count based on official sources at 1000 GMT Saturday.

Some 45 percent of the injections took places in countries belonging to the wealthy G7 club, whose members promised Friday to share doses more fairly with worse-off countries.

The G7 accounts for just 10 percent of the global population.

(Please check again for further updates) 
AFP
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccination #Coronavirus vaccine update #Covid-19 #World News
first published: Feb 20, 2021 04:31 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.