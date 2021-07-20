Over $157 billion deployed in last 15 months to fight COVID-19 pandemic: World Bank

"Since the start of the pandemic, the World Bank Group has committed or mobilised a record USD 157 billion in new financing, an unprecedented level of support for an unprecedented crisis," World Bank Group President David Malpass said.

In its largest-ever crisis response, the World Bank has deployed over USD 157 billion to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health, economic and social fronts over the last 15 months.

This represents an increase of more than 60 percent over the 15-month period prior to the pandemic, the bank said on Monday.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the World Bank Group has committed or mobilised a record USD 157 billion in new financing, an unprecedented level of support for an unprecedented crisis," World Bank Group President David Malpass said.

"We will continue to provide critical assistance to developing countries through this ongoing pandemic to help achieve a more broad-based economic recovery," he said.

The Bank Group has proven to be a rapid, innovative, and effective platform to support developing countries as they respond to the pandemic and strengthen resilience for future shocks, Malpass said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"But we must still do more," he said, adding that he remains deeply concerned about the limited availability of vaccines, which are critical to saving lives and livelihoods, for developing countries.

According to a press release, support to countries from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development totalled USD 45.6 billion, including drawing down IBRD's USD 10 billion crisis buffer in addition to the board-approved sustainable annual lending limits.

Grants and zero or low-interest loans to the world's poorest countries from the International Development Association (IDA) amounted to USD 53.3 billion. To meet increased financing needs, the World Bank fully used all the remaining IDA18 resources in fiscal 2020 and frontloaded about half of all the three-year envelope of IDA19 resources in FY21, it said.

In February 2021, IDA donor and borrower country representatives agreed to advance IDA20 by 12 months to enable continued surge financing in the coming years, it added.

Over the same 15 months, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group's private sector development arm, reached a record high of USD 42.7 billion in financing, including short-term finance (USD 10.4 billion) and mobilisation (USD 14.9 billion), 37 percent of which was in low-income and fragile and conflict-affected states, the release said.

The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), whose mandate is to drive impactful foreign direct investment to developing countries, issued USD 7.6 billion in new guarantees over the same 15-month period since the onset of the pandemic, of which 19 percent supported projects in IDA countries and fragile settings, it said.