Over 1.28 lakh Indian pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia for Haj

Over 1.28 lakh Indian pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Haj pilgrimage, officials said. A total of 1,28,702 Indian pilgrims are facilitated by the government to undertake the pilgrimage through the Haj Committee this year.

As many as 466 flights have brought the Indian pilgrims to perform the annual Haj pilgrimage and the last flight landed Friday morning, according to the Indian consulate in Jeddah.

A record 1,75,025 Muslims from India are going to Haj this year. More than 47 per cent of the total number of pilgrims going for Haj this year are women, which is the highest ever representation of women in Haj from India.

Till last year, it was mandatory for a Muslim woman to be accompanied by her husband or a mehram (a person with whom marriage is unlawful) for pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. For the first time this year, Indian women will be going on Haj without the company of a male relative.

This is the first year when Haj pilgrimage is taking place without being provided any subsidy. The pilgrimage represents one of the five pillars of Islam and is required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their life.

Over 1.6 million Muslim faithful from abroad have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage. Since arriving, many have circled the Kaaba in Mecca Islam's holiest site.