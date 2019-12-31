App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 08:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan: Report

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in Japan, flew into Lebanon on Monday evening, France's Les Echos newspaper reported.

The newspaper cited its own unnamed source and a report in Lebanese newspaper L'Orient-Le Jour. There was no immediate confirmation from official sources.

It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship, would have been able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.

The Financial Times said Ghosn was no longer under house arrest, but said it was not clear whether he had escaped or a deal had been reached. Ghosn landed at Beirut's Rafic al-Hariri international airport late on Sunday, the paper said, citing an associate of Ghosn's.

The Wall Street Journal cited a source saying Ghosn had fled Japan.

Ghosn was arrested at a Tokyo airport shortly after his private jet touched down on Nov. 19, 2018. He faces four charges - which he denies - including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to dealerships in the Middle East.

Nissan sacked the once-lauded Ghosn, saying its internal investigations revealed misconduct ranging from understating his salary while he was its chief executive, and transferring $5 million of Nissan funds to an account in which he had an interest.

Ghosn's lawyers have asked a court to dismiss all charges against him. They accuse prosecutors of colluding with government officials and Nissan executives to oust him to block any takeover of the automaker by French alliance partner Renault, of which Ghosn was also chairman.

After his arrest, Ghosn spent a long period in detention, but more recently was allowed out, subject to stringent bail conditions, which required him to stay in Japan.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 08:39 am

tags #Carlos Ghosn #Japan #Renault #World News

