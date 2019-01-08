App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 08:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to make first public appearance since November arrest

The judge on Tuesday is expected to give reasons for Ghosn's detention, after which the prosecutors, defence lawyers and the defendant are allowed to address the court.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nissan Motor Co's ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in a Tokyo court on Tuesday, in his first public appearance since his arrest in November on allegations of financial misconduct.

Ghosn, credited with rescuing Nissan from near-bankruptcy two decades ago, is scheduled to appear at the Tokyo District Court for a hearing requested by his lawyers to explain the reasons for his prolonged detention since his November 19 arrest.

A crowd of journalists and television crew gathered outside the court house while media reported that 1,122 people lined up for 14 seats assigned by lottery, highlighting the level of public interest in the case of the once-feted executive.

The judge on Tuesday is expected to give reasons for Ghosn's detention, after which the prosecutors, defence lawyers and the defendant are allowed to address the court. Local media have said Ghosn denies the allegations.

related news

Ghosn's Japanese lawyers have also scheduled a press conference for Tuesday afternoon, where they are expected to speak in his defence for the first time since the arrest. The legal team is headed by former prosecutor Motonari Otsuru.

The case has rattled Nissan's alliance with French automaker Renault SA, where Ghosn still remains chairman and chief executive. He had been pushing for a deeper tie-up between the pair, including potentially a full merger at the French government's urging, despite strong reservations at Nissan.

His arrest has also put Japan's criminal justice system under international scrutiny and sparked criticism for some of its practices, including keeping suspects in detention for long periods and prohibiting defence lawyers from being present during interrogations that can last eight hours a day.

Ghosn, who was arrested first on Nov. 19, has been re-arrested twice on different charges since then, a tactic often used by Japanese prosecutors to keep suspects in detention.

He has been held at the Tokyo Detention Center, a spartan facility where small rooms have a toilet in the corner and no heater - a far cry from the jet-setting lifestyle Ghosn was accustomed to. His son, Anthony Ghosn, said his father had lost 10 kgs (22 pounds) during his detention, according to France's weekly Journal du Dimanche.

Under Japanese law, suspects can be detained without charges for up to 23 days, and then re-arrested on separate allegations.

Ghosn has been formally charged with under-reporting his income. On December 21, he was re-arrested, but not indicted, on allegations of aggravated breach of trust. In the latter, Ghosn is accused of transferring personal investment losses worth 1.85 billion yen ($17 million) to the carmaker.

On December 31, the Tokyo District Court granted prosecutors' request to extend Ghosn's detention by 10 days until January 11.

Nissan, which has ousted Ghosn from its board, has said a whistleblower investigation also uncovered personal use of company funds and other misconduct.

 
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 08:11 am

tags #Auto #Carlos Ghosn #Japan #Nissan #Renault #Technology #World News

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.