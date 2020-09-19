'Our nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law': Trump on SC Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

United States President Donald Trump has called the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a “titan of the law”.

Ginsburg was the second woman to be appointed Justice in the country’s Supreme Court. She died on September 18 at her home in Washington, of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Addressing a campaign event for over an hour after news of Ginsburg’s death emerged, Trump said he was unaware of the news during his speech, AP reported.

Trump, however, posted a statement on Ginsburg’s death on his official twitter account, where he said: “Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one's colleagues or different points of view.”



He also acknowledged her contribution to the legal equality of women and the disabled which has “inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds.”

Speaking to reporters after his rally in Minnesota, Trump called Ginsburg an “amazing woman” but did not mention filling her vacant Supreme Court seat.

Her death just over six weeks before Election Day is likely to set off a heated battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate, and the Republican-led Senate should confirm, her replacement, or if the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of his race against Democrat Joe Biden is known. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Friday that the Senate will vote on Trump’s pick to replace Ginsburg, even though it’s an election year.

(With inputs from AP)