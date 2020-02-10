App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' makes a killing; check out the top winners here

The most awaited awards show of 2020 - the Oscars - is finally over. Here's the list of the big winners this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Best Picture| Parasite (Image: Reuters)
1/13

Best Picture | Parasite (Image: Reuters)

Best Director: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Image: Reuters)
2/13

Best Director | Bong Joon-ho | Film | Parasite (Image: Reuters)

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy (Image: Reuters)
3/13

Best Actress | Renée Zellweger | Film | Judy (Image: Reuters)

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (Image: Reuters)
4/13

Best Actor | Joaquin Phoenix | Film | Joker (Image: Reuters)

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story (Image: Reuters)
5/13

Best supporting actress | Laura Dern | Film | Marriage Story (Image: Reuters)

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
6/13

Best supporting actor | Brad Pitt | Film | Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Image: Reuters)

Best International feature film | Parasite
7/13

Best International feature film | Parasite (Image: Reuters)

Documentary Feature: American Factory (Image: Reuters)
8/13

Best Documentary Feature | American Factory (Image: Reuters)

Sound Editing & Film Editing: Ford v Ferrari (Image: Reuters)
9/13

Best Sound Editing & Film Editing | Ford v Ferrari (Image: Reuters)

Best cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917 (Image: Reuters)
10/13

Best cinematography | Roger Deakins | Film | 1917 (Image: Reuters)

Animated Feature Film: Toy Story 4 (Image: Reuters)
11/13

Best Animated Feature Film | Toy Story 4 (Image: Reuters)

Animated Short Film: Hair Love (Image: Reuters)
12/13

Best Animated Short Film | Hair Love (Image: Reuters)

Live Action Short Film: The Neighbors' Window (Image: Reuters)
13/13

Best Live Action Short Film | The Neighbors' Window (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Entertainment #Oscars 2020 #Slideshow #world

