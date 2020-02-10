Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' makes a killing; check out the top winners here

The most awaited awards show of 2020 - the Oscars - is finally over. Here's the list of the big winners this year. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Best Picture | Parasite (Image: Reuters) 2/13 Best Director | Bong Joon-ho | Film | Parasite (Image: Reuters) 3/13 Best Actress | Renée Zellweger | Film | Judy (Image: Reuters) 4/13 Best Actor | Joaquin Phoenix | Film | Joker (Image: Reuters) 5/13 Best supporting actress | Laura Dern | Film | Marriage Story (Image: Reuters) 6/13 Best supporting actor | Brad Pitt | Film | Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Image: Reuters) 7/13 Best International feature film | Parasite (Image: Reuters) 8/13 Best Documentary Feature | American Factory (Image: Reuters) 9/13 Best Sound Editing & Film Editing | Ford v Ferrari (Image: Reuters) 10/13 Best cinematography | Roger Deakins | Film | 1917 (Image: Reuters) 11/13 Best Animated Feature Film | Toy Story 4 (Image: Reuters) 12/13 Best Animated Short Film | Hair Love (Image: Reuters) 13/13 Best Live Action Short Film | The Neighbors' Window (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 10, 2020 02:45 pm