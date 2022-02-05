Osama bin Laden's son held meetings with Taliban last year: UN Report

Representative image

The United Nations in its report informs that Osama bin Laden’s son, Abdallah, visited Afghanistan in October 'for meetings with the Taliban'.

The report made by the UN Security Council on activities of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda and their affiliates, reported by Hindustan Times suggests that al-Qaeda lacks the capability to carry out any 'high-profile' attack overseas.

The report which was made public this week attests that the inability to carry out any high-profile attack is because al-Qaeda still continues to recover from a series of leadership losses.

Twice every year, the UN sanctions monitoring teams prepare such reports as part of efforts to implement sanctions imposed on the Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent is presently being led by Osama Mehmood and his deputy Atif Yahya Ghouri. The group retains a presence in Afghanistan, in the provinces of Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Nimruz, Paktika, and Zabul, where they fought alongside the Taliban against the ousted government of Ashraf Ghani.

The UN's report estimates between 200 to 400 al-Qaeda fighters to be present in the Indian subcontinent, mainly from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, and Pakistan.

The report also stated that the Taliban have not done anything to limit the activities of foreign terrorists.

“On the contrary, terrorist groups enjoy greater freedom there than at any time in recent history,” it said, adding that UN member states have not reported “significant new movements of foreign terrorist fighters to Afghanistan”.

However, the report concluded that the Taliban have acted to rein in the anti-China terror group Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP), also known as Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM).