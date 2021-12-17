MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Oracle in talks to buy Cerner

The transaction could bring Oracle a raft of health data to train and improve its artificial intelligence-based cloud services, boosting its presence in the healthcare sector.

Reuters
December 17, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST
Oracle Financial Services Software | The company announced an interim dividend of 9,700 percent in 2014. On December 16, the stock was trading at Rs 3,135.85 and its 52-week high price is Rs 3402.05.

Oracle Financial Services Software | The company announced an interim dividend of 9,700 percent in 2014. On December 16, the stock was trading at Rs 3,135.85 and its 52-week high price is Rs 3402.05.


Enterprise software maker Oracle is in talks to buy electronic medical records company Cerner in a deal that could be valued at $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The transaction could bring Oracle a raft of health data to train and improve its artificial intelligence-based cloud services, boosting its presence in the healthcare sector.


If the deal materializes, it will be the biggest ever for Oracle, which has a market value of more than $280 billion, the WSJ report said, adding that the Oracle-Cerner deal could become one of the largest takeovers of 2021.

Cerner is the biggest seller of electronic health record software in the United States after Epic Systems Corp. In 2019, it had named Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider and said the two companies were collaborating on AI services for health companies.

Reuters
Tags: #Cerner #Oracle #World News
first published: Dec 17, 2021 07:25 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.