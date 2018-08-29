App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | Why UN’s report and sanctions are unlikely to change Myanmar

The UN report may not change India’s official position on Myanmar and New Delhi will continue its constructive engagement with the country

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

K Yhome

In a significant development concerning Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims minority in Rakhine, the United Nations has charged Myanmar of “genocidal intent”, the strongest condemnation from the international community so far.

The background and UNHRC’s report

Violence in northern Rakhine displaced several hundred thousand Rohingyas within Myanmar and driven out some 700,000 of them to neighbouring Bangladesh after the military launched a bloody crackdown triggered by militant attacks on security forces in late August 2017.

related news

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)-appointed Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar in its report called for the UN Security Council (UNSC) to set up an ad hoc tribunal to try suspects or refer them to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, impose an arms embargo on Myanmar and subject its officials to targeted sanctions and travel bans.

Myanmar has consistently rejected UN reports on human rights violations in Rakhine and it’s likely to do so this time around. In fact, when the UN fact-finding mission issued an interim report in March, Myanmar rejected it and accused its members as “biased” and “one-sided”. Myanmar also refused access and cooperation in the UN investigation.

Why international pressure fails to work

The question is where would the UN three-member penal report go from here. Much will depend on whether the permanent members of the UNSC want to pursue the allegations. The veto-wielding members have often found themselves divided on Myanmar with China and Russia protecting it from any harsh action.

The report has yet again brought into focus the gravity of the issue before the international community. However, it also raises the question if international pressure on Myanmar would be effective in finding a lasting resolution. The UN mission hinges its recommendations largely on the threat of legal action. In a divided UNSC, such an action looks distant.

On the other hand, the wider societal challenge in Myanmar forms the other side of the problem that needs urgent attention.

Punishing the guilty needs to go hand-in-hand with finding ways in resolving the deep-rooted ethnic and religious animosities in the country. As the international community takes measures to punish the perpetrators of violence, it is equally important to help build social co-existence as a long-term guarantee to avoid renewed conflicts.

Little achieved from economic sanctions

In the past, blanket economic sanctions by western countries on Myanmar had little impact in inducing a behavioural change among Myanmar military ruling elites. Last year, the United States re-imposed targeted sanctions on Myanmar, the effectiveness of which remains to be seen. The UN report recommends travel bans and targeted sanctions against Myanmar’s military generals. Such measures may have symbolic significance, particularly if they come from the UN.

The UN report has charged Myanmar’s top military brass of the “gravest crimes” and blamed the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi for failing to use her “moral authority” to protect civilians. With the top military and civilian leadership under the scanner, both may work in unison to minimise the impact of the report.

This means the country’s internal politics may not be adversely affected by the report. However, if the calls for Myanmar’s military commander Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to step down emerge as a rallying point in the days to come, it will have repercussions on the internal power dynamics within the armed forces and in ties with political parties.

India-Myanmar ties

Delhi has long opposed unilateral actions against Myanmar, although it has supported UN initiatives. India was part of a UNSC delegation that visited Myanmar in May along with three other neighbours — China, Laos, and Thailand.

When the UNHRC passed the resolution extending the mandate of this fact-finding mission on Myanmar in September 2017, India did not openly disassociated itself from the resolution, even as it argued for “constructive engagement” as a preferred approach to protect and promote human rights.

The UN report may not change India’s official position on Myanmar and Delhi would continue its constructive engagement with the country. Even so, given the magnitude of the allegations made by the UN report, external pressures on India in its bilateral dealings with Myanmar and when the issue comes up in UN bodies cannot be ruled out.

(The author is Senior Fellow, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi. Views expressed are personal)
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 11:39 am

tags #Myanmar #Rohingyas #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.