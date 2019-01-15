Opinion | Can Trump heroically bring the world economy back from the brink?

Two months ago, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the rich countries’ club, brought out its leading indicators for the month of September 2018. These composite leading indicators (CLI), as they are called, are meant to anticipate economic activity six to nine months ahead.

The leading indicators for September showed that among the major economies, it was only India that showed growth gaining momentum. Growth was stable in the US, China and Japan, while Russia and Germany showed signs of easing growth momentum. The other big economies such as the UK, France, Brazil showed easing growth. Overall, the balance was still tilted towards stable growth momentum.

But the global economy went rapidly downhill in the next two months. The OECD has now come out with its leading indicators for the month of November 2018.

Indian growth is no longer gaining momentum, but is stable. China and Japan continue to show stable growth, while the US and all the other major economies now show easing growth momentum.

The most recent data show ‘Confirmed signs of easing growth momentum in most major economies’. In other words, the OECD is saying they are now sure that global growth will slow.

These leading indicators add to the chorus of voices predicting a growth slowdown across the world. The CLI data are at least two months old and recent numbers out of China suggest the slowdown is getting worse.

The markets are betting that this means more stimulus from China and some furious backpedalling from the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. And why not---the years after the financial crisis have proved again and again the central banks rush in to the rescue at the first hint of trouble.

The problem for most developed economies is their interest rates are already very low, so the scope for loosening monetary policy to combat slowing growth is limited for the US and non-existent for the Eurozone or Japan or the UK.

Chinese growth has been built on a mountain of debt and they are getting smaller and smaller bangs for each buck they inject. And with debt levels so high, where’s the scope for fiscal stimulus?

The irony is that this is a great opportunity for Donald Trump to become a hero by striking a deal with China and bringing the world economy back from the brink. Let’s hope Winston Churchill was right when he said, ‘You can always count on Americans to do the right thing -- after they’ve tried everything else.’