Operator of two-defunct crypto sites pleads guilty in court hearing

Jon Montroll, the person behind two inoperative cryptocurrency investment websites WeExchange and BitFunder, has pleaded guilty to the charges of securities fraud and obstruction of justice.

According to a report in Coindesk, Montroll was arrested by US authorities, back in February, for his connection with securities investment platform BitFunder and crypto exchange site WeExchange.

On Monday, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced the guilty plea, following days after it was reported that Montroll was close to a deal with prosecutors. He was accused of providing valuable information to investigators which was described as misleading as well as of running an unregistered securities exchange.

Montroll allegedly converted a portion of WeExchange users’ bitcoins for his personal use without their knowledge. Notably, he was accused of lying to BitFunder and WeExchange users about the number of bitcoins available after the latter was hacked. Montroll was also accused of committing perjury while testifying to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

At the time of the hack, WeExchange lost around six thousand bitcoins and the case was never settled. In a statement on Monday, Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that Montroll deceived his investors, attempted to deceive the SEC, repeatedly lied during sworn testimony and misled SEC staff to avoid taking responsibility for the loss of thousands of his customers’ bitcoins.

Despite the case being first brought in by the SEC, the FBI and Southern District of New York Attorney’s office; US District Judge Richard Berman will sentence Montroll at an undetermined date in the future.