Open Forum resumed at WEF Davos Summit

The past two years were a time in which many monumental events have happened. From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the conception of the Metaverse, the world of business is navigating a new set of opportunities and challenges.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 is resuming its much awaited Open Forum at a historic juncture in time. The Annual Meeting 2022 and its 200 sessions, themed "History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies," seeks to create a platform for debate and interaction between multiple stakeholders of society such as the public, scholars, business leaders and policy-makers, mentioned WEF's press release.

The meeting's timing is significant as policymakers grapple with enormous uncertainty in the global macro environment as a result of the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict and the unprecedented degree of sanctions. The forum's debate subjects vary from climate change and teenage mental health to the Ukraine war and the Metaverse, the release said.

The star studded Davos panel will be graced by panelists from diverse walks of life. Among the global thought leaders set to converge at WEF include, Ignazio Cassis, President of the Swiss Confederation, Ukrainian activists such as Ievgeniia Bodnya, 27, who created Support Ukraine Now, a crowdsourcing and information platform to support Ukrainians affected by the war. Vitaliy Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, and his brother Wladimir, the chairman of the Klitschko Foundation who will speak about the Russian invasion’s effect on life in Ukraine, stated the release.

Climate activists, including 26-year-old Vanessa Nakate who is an author and climate advocate will also present at the Open Forum. Earlier Nakate addressed world leaders at the World Economic Forum 2020.

Developments in technology in the last two years have facilitated the coming-together of in-person and virtual interactions. The Chief Executive Office of Magic Leap, an augmented reality company, Peggy Johnson will highlight the possibilities of the Metaverse and then join a panel of experts, according to the release.

The panel will also includes President and Founder of the Mindfire Foundation, Pascal Kaufmann, who is the mind behind Lab42, which aims to become the largest AI lab in the world.