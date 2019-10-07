OPEC's Mohammed Barkindo says too early to discuss deeper output cuts: TASS

OPEC is counting on Russia to help sooth tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia in order to help the global oil market stabilise, Barkindo was quoted by TASS as saying.
It is too early for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to discuss deeper oil output cuts despite the decline in oil prices, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo was quoted as saying by Russian news agency TASS on Monday.OPEC is counting on Russia to help sooth tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia in order to help the global oil market stabilise, Barkindo was quoted by TASS as saying.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 11:48 am