OPEC's Mohammad Barkindo says very concerned about spare oil capacity

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Thursday that oil producers are very concerned about spare output capacity amid a reduction in energy-industry investment.

"We are very concerned," Barkindo said in response to a question about spare capacity, citing a continued decline in oil industry investment resulting from the market downturn.

Barkindo, speaking at the Oil & Money conference in London, said earlier that he wanted to ensure there is no shortage of crude in the market.