    OPEC+ virtual meeting signals little likelihood of policy change ahead of Russian oil price cap decision: Source

    A virtual meeting also puts the focus on the pending European Union deal on a price cap on Russian oil ahead of a Dec. 5 deadline imposed by the bloc for a full embargo on purchases of Moscow's seaborne crude.

    Reuters
    November 30, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
    The OPEC+ decision to hold its Dec. 4 meeting virtually signals little likelihood of a policy change, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

    "OPEC+ would rather sit on the bench at this time and assess the outcome of what happens on Monday," the source added.
