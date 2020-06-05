App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 07:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

OPEC+ to meet on June 6 to discuss extending oil output cuts: Report

The source added that the meeting will discuss extending a deal on oil output cuts.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Saturday, June 6, Algeria's Ennahar TV channel reported on Friday, citing an OPEC source.

More details awaited

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:32 am

tags #oil #OPEC #World News

