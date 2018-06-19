App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

OPEC sees strong oil market, possible need for more output

OPEC meets on Friday to decide on output policy amid calls from major consumers such as the United States and China to cool down oil prices and therefore support the global economy by producing more crude.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Global oil demand is set to stay strong in the second half of 2018, an OPEC technical panel forecast this week, suggesting the market could absorb extra production from the group.

OPEC meets on Friday to decide on output policy amid calls from major consumers such as the United States and China to cool down oil prices and therefore support the global economy by producing more crude.

OPEC's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, and non-member Russia have proposed relaxing production cuts gradually, while OPEC members Iran, Iraq, Venezuela and Algeria have opposed such a move.

Three sources in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries told Reuters on Tuesday a technical OPEC panel - OPEC's economic commission - met on Monday to review the market outlook and present it to the ministers later in the week.

"If OPEC and its allies continue to produce at May levels then the market could be in deficit for the next six months," one of the sources said.

Another source said: "The market outlook in the second half is strong."

Some countries including Algeria, Iran and Venezuela said at the meeting that they still opposed an oil output increase, one of the sources said.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #oil #OPEC #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.