OPEC secretary general says Iraqi oil facilities secure, production continuing

Iraqi oil facilities are secured and the country's production is continuing, OPEC's Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Wednesday.
He said he was optimistic Iraq would reach 100 percent compliance with OPEC cuts in time, despite current tensions.
In a message to U.S. President Donald Trump, Barkindo said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) alone could not shoulder the responsibility of maintaining a stable oil market.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 12:15 pm